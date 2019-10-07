Lamar Odom gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former NBA player Lamar Odom was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- NBA icon Lamar Odom became the fourth celebrity to leave Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"I'm lucky to be walking and talking, so this is just another hill to climb," Odom said, referring to how he suffered several heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure after a drug overdose in 2015.

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS last week due to an injury and The Supremes singer Mary Wilson previously was eliminated from the contest because of too few votes from the viewers and low scores from the judges.

Model Christie Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals and was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook before the show premiered.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Brinkley-Cook; Queer Eye star Karamo Brown; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; The Office alum Kate Flannery; singer Ally Brooke; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.