Caterina Scorsone announces pregnancy, reveals baby bump on Instagram

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone announced on Instagram she is pregnant with her third child.

Scorsone showed off her baby bump in an Addams Family-themed post, showing her disguised as Morticia Addams in a slinky black gown.

Her husband, singer-songwriter Rob Giles, is dressed as Gomez Addams, while their 7-year-old daughter Eliza looks like Wednesday Addams and 2-year-old Pippa impersonates Pugsley.

"Our Family's about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven," Scorsone captioned the portrait.