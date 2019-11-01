'BH90210' star Ian Ziering splits from wife Erin

Ian Ziering (L) and Erin Ziering attend the Las Vegas premiere of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" in 2017. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- BH90210 star Ian Ziering is headed for a divorce.

The 55-year-old actor announced his split from wife Erin Ziering in an Instagram post Thursday after more than nine years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart," he shared.

Ziering and Erin Ziering married in May 2010 and are parents to two daughters, 8-year-old Mia Loren and 6-year-old Penna Mae. The family had attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival together in September.

"[Erin] is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," Ziering wrote.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls."

Erin Ziering confirmed the split in a post on her own account.

"After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up," the lifestyle blogger wrote. "Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful."

"The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding," she added. "I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time."

Erin Ziering had shared a photo earlier in the day of daughters Mia and Penna dressed up for Halloween.

"Up at 5:45 to create the perfect Crystal Fairy and Hufflepuff for their school festival," she wrote. "already ready for the next holiday. Who feels me."

Ziering was previously married to model Nikki Schieler. He is known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210 and its reboot BH90210, which completed a first season on Fox in September.