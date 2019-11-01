Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Former Vine star Brittany Furlan says the video-sharing app was "toxic" for her mental health.

The 33-year-old Internet personality explained why she left the site in a preview of Sunday's episode of E! True Hollywood Story released Friday.

Furlan was the most-followed woman during her time on Vine, with 10 million followers. She left Vine prior to the app being shut down in 2017.

"I left Vine because Vine got more toxic for me than it did positive," Furlan says in the clip. "I take everything really personally. When I was on Vine I had 10 million followers, OK? Now I'm on Instagram and I have 2.6 million."

Furlan, who married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in February, said her addiction to fame caused her to question and doubt herself once she lost followers.

"You start to think, 'Well, what was I doing better when I had all these other followers on this platform that I don't have them all on this one?'" the star says.

"It's actually really sad because I depend on the approval of others in order to be successful in my life, which is really depressing," she adds.

Furlan previously told The Washington Post that Vine had turned into "a very negative space" before she left.

"When I first started most of the comments were supportive, then as I gained followers things just got uglier and uglier and it didn't seem like Vine was interested in doing anything about it," the star shared.

"I was getting told to 'kill myself' on pretty much a daily basis, and already being someone who struggles with anxiety/depression, it just wasn't a healthy environment for me anymore," she said.

Furlan's episode of E! True Hollywood Story airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.