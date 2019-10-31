Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus is looking back on his long run on The Walking Dead.

The 50-year-old actor discussed the series and his character, Daryl Dixon, during Wednesday's episode ofThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Reedus has starred on The Walking Dead since the show's debut on AMC in 2010. He has seen several characters come and go, including Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), Hershel Green (played by late actor Scott Wilson) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

"Like Norman and Daryl, I have the ghost of these characters and these people that I met that I started the show with. So as my character's progressed, I find myself, Norman, on set with, you know, on-set behavior," the star shared.

"And Daryl trying to make decisions like, 'What would Rick do? What would Hershel do?' So I sort of carry the weight of them with me, I think," he added.

Reedus said he kept Lincoln's beard and Wilson's ponytail from set and stores them in his refrigerator. He said Hershel's fake head and Daryl's crossbow are in the Smithsonian museum.

"[My crossbow] is right next to Rocky Balboa's gloves and his Italian Stallion robe," the actor said.

The Walking Dead was renewed for an 11th season this month ahead of its Season 10 premiere.

Reedus is also involved in the new video game Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima. A new trailer released Wednesday shows Reedus' character journeying across America.