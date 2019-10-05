New 'Walking Dead' spin-off characters express hope in first trailer

Oct. 5 (UPI) --New York AMC debuted a trailer for its upcoming third series in The Walking Dead Universe at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview for the as-yet-untitled, spring 2020 series may now be watched online.

Present to introduce the series were co-creator Scott M. Gimple, show-runner Matt Negrete, executive producer Robert Kirkman and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

The show follows two female protagonists who are among the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse.

"Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever," a press release said.

The trailer shows one young woman telling her fellow students that her father and others are working hard to get the world back to where it was before the zombie apocalypse started a decade ago, even though it might take generations to do so.

A group of teens is also seen training to fight, then -- seeking meaning to their lives and answer to their questions -- venturing out from behind the safety of a secure college campus where almost 10,000 people live because they want to see what the world is really like.