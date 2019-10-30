Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus sets off on a perilous journey to help reconnect America in the latest trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Death Stranding.

Reedus stars as Sam Bridges in the clip, released on Wednesday, who must travel west across the country as he helps get settlements back online.

The mission will allow America to start rebuilding itself following a mass extinction. Sam is also traveling with a baby who is somehow vital to the operation.

Sam is featured navigating through desolate mountains, forests, decimated cities and snowy plains. He encounters armed soldiers, spectral creatures and a floating whale monster along the way.

Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Troy Baker, Lindsay Wagner and characters based on filmmakers Guillermo Del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn are also introduced in the trailer.

"Reconnect a fractured society as Sam Bridges. Save us all. Tomorrow is in your hands," reads the synopsis.

Death Stranding will be released for the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 8. Chvrches and Major Lazer will be featured on the game's soundtrack, among other artists.

Conan O'Brien recently visited the offices of renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima who is behind Death Stranding. O'Brien was added to the game and will be featured as a hologram who speaks with Reedus' character.