'Walking Dead' renewed; Lauren Cohan returning

"The Walking Dead" actress Danai Gurira arrives at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus arrives at the premiere of "Isle of Dogs" in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for Season 11 and actress Lauren Cohan is set to return as a regular cast member.

The announcements were made Saturday at New York Comic Con.

Cohan played community leader Maggie Greene until midway through Season 9 of thr zombie-apocalypse show. She left to star in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, which was canceled after one season.

"The Walking Dead burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "And now 10 years later -- led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television -- this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We're delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fan-base, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months."

Season 10 begins Sunday.