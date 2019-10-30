Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Alex Trebek is helping to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer amid his battle with the disease.

The 79-year-old Jeopardy! host appeared in a new public service announcement for the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition released Wednesday ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Trebek mentioned pancreatic cancer's deadly five-year survival rate and urged people to pay attention to risk factors and symptoms.

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," the star said.

"Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes," he added.

Trebek encouraged people to support World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which falls Nov. 21, by wearing purple and spreading the word on social media.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in the spring. He completed a first round of chemotherapy in August, but said in September that he will undergo another.

"I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer," the star said on Good Morning America.

"[Now] I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing," he shared.

Trebek has struggled with pain, fatigue and depression since his diagnosis, but said the thought of dying doesn't frighten him.

"I've had one hell of a good life and I've enjoyed it," he said.