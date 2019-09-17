Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced on Good Morning America Tuesday that he has to undergo a second round of chemotherapy to deal with his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek's announcement comes after the 79-year-old said in August that he had finished chemotherapy and was on the mend. He had also started production on Season 36 of Jeopardy!

"I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer," he said to ABC News' T.J. Holmes on GMA about how he initially thought he was done with chemotherapy.

"I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

Trebek also discussed how this ordeal has caused him pain, fatigue and depression. "Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one," Trebek said before mentioning how the thought of dying does not frighten him.

"I'm 79-years-old. I've had one hell of a good life and I've enjoyed it. The thought of passing on doesn't frighten me, it doesn't. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones yes that bothers me, it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on, hey folks, it comes with the territory."

Trebek first announced his cancer diagnosis in March.