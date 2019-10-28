Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres shared a kiss during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 50-year-old actress and 61-year-old television personality kissed on the talk show after discussing DeGeneres' recent smooch with radio personality Howard Stern.

DeGeneres said she often platonically kisses men and asked Aniston when she last kissed a woman. DeGeneres puckered up after Aniston replied that she doesn't kiss women on the lips.

"You have such soft lips!" Aniston exclaimed after the smooch.

"So you do," DeGeneres responded.

Aniston and DeGeneres also discussed their longtime friendship. DeGeneres recently honored Aniston at Variety's Power of Women luncheon, where she referred to Aniston as one of her closest friends. Aniston downplayed the comment during her speech, saying she had many close friends in the audience.

"That's probably the [co-dependent] in me. Taking care of my friends' feelings," Aniston explained.

"That's how I take care of you," she added to DeGeneres. "We take care of each other. We'd make a great match."

Aniston shared a photo of her kiss with DeGeneres on Instagram Stories. Aniston set a Guinness World Record for the fastest person to reach one million Instagram followers after joining the social media app this month.