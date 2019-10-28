Justin Bieber promises new album in exchange for likes

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is promising a new album... on one condition.

The 25-year-old singer said in an Instagram post Sunday that he will release a new album before Christmas if his post about the album gets 20 million likes.

Bieber said he is "almost done" with his new album but wants to see fan demand for his music.

"Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster," he wrote in the caption.

Bieber's post had over 6.3 million likes as of Monday morning. Friends and fellow celebrities Scooter Braun, Cruz Beckham, DJ Khalid and Logan Paul were among those to share the post online.

Bieber had teased a new album in an Instagram Stories video this month. He debated releasing the album and a new single in 2019 or 2020 in a conversation with a woman believed to be his wife, model Hailey Baldwin.

"You just wanna split it? Album by the end of this year, another song coming out... soon," Bieber says.

"I feel like everybody hates when you say soon, because they never know when it's gonna happen," Baldwin responds.

"Legit, though, this year," Bieber replies.

Bieber released his fourth studio album, Purpose, in November 2015. His ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez released two songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," last week that fans believe are about Bieber.