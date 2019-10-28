Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman celebrate 8 years as a couple

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are celebrating their eighth anniversary as a couple.

The 33-year-old actress and 31-year-old actor marked the occasion Sunday with a throwback photo on Instagram.

VanCamp posted a picture from a helicopter trip during the couple's recent visit to Botswana. VanCamp and Bowman will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in December.

"Almost 1 year married but today marks 8 years together," VanCamp captioned the post. Thanks to this human for making life the greatest adventure and also for being the best dad to our furry child Frankie. We are so lucky."

Merrin Dungey, who co-starred with VanCamp on The Resident, and Ashley Madekwe, who co-starred with VanCamp and Bowman on Revenge, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So lucky. Congratulations loves," Dungey wrote, adding several heart emojis.

"Love you guys!" Madekwe added.

VanCamp and Bowman met on the set of Revenge in 2011 and started dating the same year. The pair played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on the ABC series.

VanCamp and Bowman married in the Bahamas in December.

VanCamp plays Nicolette "Nic" Nevin on the Fox series The Resident, and will portray Sharon Carter on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bowman recently appeared on Doctor Who and Lore.