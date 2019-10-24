Daytime Emmys to have three award shows in 2020

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into three award shows in 2020.

The National Academy of TV and Sciences announced in a tweet Thursday that the Daytime Emmys will take place over three days, June 12-14, in Pasadena, Calif., next year.

"The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into 3 awards shows: Fri 6/12, Sat 6/13, and Sun 6/14. All shows will take place in Pasadena, CA. We are thrilled to add a 3rd night of celebrating the diversity and talents of our Daytime community!" the post reads.

The three-day format mirrors the Primetime Emmy Awards, which take place in September.The NATAS handle most non-Primetime Emmys ceremonies.

"We are thrilled to add a third night of celebrating the diversity and talents of our daytime community," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. "We have seen how the Television Academy's expansion of the Primetime Creative Arts ceremonies has made room for more honorees to have their well-earned moment in the sun, and we hope to replicate their success.

Categories for the Daytime Emmys will be announced at a later date. The Daytime Emmys have not been televised in recent years and it's unclear if a TV partner will be added in 2020.