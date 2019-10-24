A rep for TobyMac (pictured) confirmed the rapper's son Truett McKeehan died this week in the Nashville, Tenn., area. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- TobyMac's son Truett McKeehan has died at age 21.

A rep for TobyMac, a Christian rapper known as Toby McKeehan but born Kevin McKeehan, confirmed Thursday to USA Today that Truett died in the Nashville, Tenn., area this week.

"Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," the rep said.

The Davidson County medical examiner's office said Truett died Wednesday. Truett's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

TobyMac's rep told WKRN News 2 that TobyMac was traveling at the time of Truett's death and returned home Thursday.

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night," the rep said. "We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss."

Truett was an aspiring rapper who performed under the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh and truDog, and collaborated with his dad on several songs. TobyMac told The Tennessean in October 2018 that Truett had left home and was pursuing music in Los Angeles.

"He's doing his thing," he said of his son. "But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it's not easy."

TobyMac and his wife, Amanda McKeehan, are also parents to twins Moses and Marlee and sons Leo and Judah. Singer and American Idol alum Danny Gokey was among those to offer condolences to the couple online.

"Devastated & heartbroken for @tobymac and his wife Amanda & his family. I can't imagined what it's like to lose a child. They absolutely need our prayers," he tweeted.

TobyMac is known for the singles "Me Without You," "Love Broke Thru" and "I Just Need U." He released his eighth studio album, The Elements, in October 2018.