Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Darren Criss will return to Broadway in an upcoming revival of American Buffalo.

Producers announced in a tweet Thursday that Criss, 32, will star with Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in a new production of the David Mamet play.

"@DarrenCriss joins #LaurenceFishburne and #SamRockwell in #AmericanBuffalo on #Broadway," the post reads.

Criss celebrated his casting in a post on his own account. He included a photo of himself with Rockwell.

"All I wanted when I started acting was to one day perform the works of America's greatest playwrights. If I got lucky, I could do it with America's greatest actors. If I got REALLY lucky... maybe I could do both on BWAY- with my FAVORITE actors. I'm beside myself @BuffaloBway," he wrote.

American Buffalo originally debuted on Broadway in 1977. The play follows Donny, Teach and Bobby, a trio of small-time hustlers who plan a burglary.

Criss will play Bobby, with Fishburne as Donny and Rockwell as Teach. Neil Pepe will direct the revival, which begins previews March 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York and officially opens April 14.

Criss last appeared on Broadway in a 2015 production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He is known for playing Blaine Anderson on the Fox series Glee and serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.