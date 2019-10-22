Oct. 22 (UPI) -- John Clarke, the actor best known for portraying Mickey Horton on NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 88.

Clarke died in Laguna Beach, Calif. from complications related to pneumonia on Oct. 16, a representative for the television star confirmed to Deadline.

A representative for his daughter, Nikita actress Melinda Clarke, also confirmed his death to Entertainment Weekly.

Clarke suffered a stroke in 2007 with his health declining in the last few years.

Clarke appeared on Days of Our Lives for 39 years from 1965 to 2004. He also starred in ABC's The New Breed and made appearances on The Twilight Zone, Gun Smoke, The FBI, Have Gun Will Travel, Maverick, Death Valley Days, Wanted Dead or Alive, The Law, and Mrs. Jones, among others.

Film credits include roles in It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World, Man Missing, Judgement at Nuremberg, Burma Patrol and The Satan Bug. He was also a resident leading man in over 75 plays at Chicago's Tenthhouse Theater.

Clarke is survived by his wife Patty, children Melinda and Joshua and grandchildren, Catherine Grace, Natasha and Jacob.