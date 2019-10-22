'E.T.' star Henry Thomas arrested on DUI charge in Oregon

Actor Henry Thomas was arrested in Oregon on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former child star Henry Thomas was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants in Oregon, local police said.

Tualatin police said they found the 48-year-old Thomas, who starred as Elliot in the 1982 Steven Spielberg film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, inside a car stopped in traffic at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Sgt. Nate Cooper, a Tualatin police spokesman, said Thomas told officers he was an actor who had starred in E.T.

He was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail on a single count of DUI and was released on Tuesday morning on his own recognizance.

Thomas has continued to work in film and television since his debut in E.T. and recently appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House.