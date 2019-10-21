Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali announces Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot performs in concert in Pompano Beach, Florida, in 2005. The drummer has announced that he has been battling pancreatic cancer. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has announced that he has been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Banali released a statement on his condition through podcast host Mitch Lafon's Facebook page on Monday. The rock star was diagnosed in April and has missed a number of Quiet Riot concerts in recent months.

"The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend," Banali said.

"The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig," he continued.

Banali said that he will be back performing with Quiet Riot on Oct. 26 for a show at Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood. Calif. He also plans on touring with the band in 2020.

Banali is the only member of Quiet Riot's classic lineup to continue performing with the group. He joined the band in 1982.