'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent is one year sober

Lala Kent called sobriety the "biggest accomplishment" of her life and something she'll keep fighting for. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been sober for a year.

The 29-year-old television personality celebrated the milestone in an Instagram post Tuesday, calling her sobriety the "biggest accomplishment" of her life.

"Today, I am 1 year sober," Kent wrote. "This is the biggest accomplishment I've ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of. The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn't have that before."

"Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it's exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I won't give it up for anything," she vowed.

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley and actress and comedian Heather McDonald were among those to commend Kent in the comments.

"Inspiring as always," Medley wrote.

Kent had reflected on her journey while celebrating six months sober in April.

"It's not an easy path I've chosen, but I chose it because it was between one thing, and my life," she said. "I take it one day at a time. I celebrate each day that I go through in a clear state of mind, & the next day I wake up with the same goal: stay clear.

Kent shared her struggle with alcohol on Instagram Stories in March. She credited Alcoholics Anonymous with helping her cope and and remember her late dad in a clear state of mind.

"The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad ... what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me," the star said.

Kent joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 4 and was promoted to a series regular in Season 6. The show will premiere an eighth season on Bravo in December.