Lala Kent reflected on her journey on the six-month anniversary of her sobriety. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Lala Kent is "feeling blessed" as she celebrates six months of sobriety.

The 29-year-old television personality marked the milestone Monday by reflecting on her journey in a post on Instagram.

"I know I talk about this often, but y'all... I still cant believe it. I feel the need to share my story because I know I'm not the only one out there suffering from this," Kent wrote.

"It's not an easy path I've chosen, but I chose it because it was between one thing, and my life," she explained. "I take it one day at a time. I celebrate each day that I go through in a clear state of mind, & the next day I wake up with the same goal: stay clear."

Kent said she planned to spend the day with her mom, Lisa, and her fiancée, Randall Emmett, visiting her wedding venue.

"I'm feeling blessed," she wrote.

Emmett shared a video on his own account of Kent blowing out the candles a cake reading "Happy 6 Months Sobriety." He voiced his admiration for Kent in the caption.

"It's a day filled with blessings, I cannot tell you how proud I am. 6 months of sobriety, it brings tears to my eyes to see your strength and passion for life. Your my hero and my inspiration. I love you my angel. Congratulation @lalakent," the producer wrote.

Kent said in an Instagram Stories video in March she struggled with alcoholism following her father's death in April 2018, according to Us Weekly. She joined Alcoholics Anonymous and credited the program with helping her cope.

"The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me," the star said.

"When I'm having the roughest day that I could possible have, I, for once in a very, very long time, see the light at the end of the tunnel," she added. "I know that tomorrow, I'm gonna be okay."

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September and celebrated with Kent's Vanderpump Rules co-stars at an engagement party in December.