Avicii's dad remembers late DJ: 'He had a good heart'

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Avicii's dad, Klas Bergling, remembers the late DJ as a good person and talented music producer.

Bergling spoke to CBS This Morning in an interview released Monday about Avicii, born Tim Bergling, who died by suicide at age 28 in April 2018.

Bergling told host Anthony Mason that he hopes people remember Avicii "as a good person, as a good producer."

"He had a good heart," Bergling said of the "Wake Me Up" producer.

Bergling said Avicii had struggled with anxiety since he was a teenager. As an adult, Avicii would discuss his anxiety and other "deep" topics with Bergling, who also had a history with anxiety.

"If you have experienced it yourself, you know that there are ways to get more balanced life," Bergling said.

Avicii quit touring in 2016 to focus on his music. Bergling said his son seemed "much healthier" and appeared to be heading in "a very, very good direction" before his death.

"The suicide came as a shock to all of us. And we thought that he was really on a better way before," Bergling said.

Bergling said he's experienced "ups and downs" since Avicii's death.

"It's a life before. And now it's a life after. That's the best way you can express it," he said.

Bergling and his wife, Anki Bergling, launched the Tim Bergling Foundation in March. The couple released a posthumous album by Avicii titled Tim in June, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc, David Guetta and other stars will perform at the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness in Stockholm, Sweden, in December. The show will benefit organizations that address mental health concerns and support suicide prevention.