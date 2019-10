Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Country music star Trace Adkins has married his girlfriend, actress Victoria Pratt.

"Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans," Adkins' Instagram account said Sunday.

The message accompanied a photo of the 48-year-old bride and 57-year-old groom, along with recording artist Blake Shelton, who officiated the outdoor ceremony.

E! News said the couple have been together for 2 1/2 years.