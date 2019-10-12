'Woke Up This Morning' singers to perform at SopranosCon

The first SopranosCon is to be held next month at the Meadowlands Expo Center in New Jersey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rock band Alabama 3 has been booked to perform at next month's inaugural SopranosCon fan convention in New Jersey.

The musicians are expected to play a short set, including "Woke Up This Morning," the theme song for the iconic HBO mob drama, ​The Sopranos.

The fan convention is to take place Nov. 23 and 24 ​at the Meadowlands Expo Center.

"I am thrilled to include ​Alabama 3 ​in the ​SopranosCon ​lineup," ​Michael Mota, one of the co-founders of the festival, said in a press release. ​"Their song 'Woke Up This Morning' is just as much a part of Sopranos history as New Jersey itself, and we couldn't be more excited to hear the song performed live and in living color after all these years."

Organizers said more than 40 cast members from the beloved show are slated to take part in the event.

The drama about fictional New Jersey crime lord Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his family ran 1999 through 2007. The ensemble also featured Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Aida Turturro, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Dominic Chianese, Robert Iler, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Steven Van Zandt.

The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film about Tony as a teen, is set for theatrical release on Sept. 25, 2020.

Gandolfini died in 2013 at age 51. His 19-year-old son Michael will play young Tony in Saints.