Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler will play a new Disney Princess in the animated series, "Elena of Avalor." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Sopranos and Guys with Kids actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler will lend her voice to a princess from a Latino Jewish kingdom in a Hanukkah-themed episode of the Disney Channel's animated series, Elena of Avalor.

"I am so excited to voice Disney's first Jewish princess," Sigler tweeted.

Disney Channel said it will air the episode in December.

Featuring Aimee Carrero in the titular voice role, Season 3 of Elena is slated to debut on Oct. 7.

Other guest stars this season will include Eugenio Derbez, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Auli'i Cravalho, Taye Diggs and John Leguizamo.