Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Sopranos and Guys with Kids actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler will lend her voice to a princess from a Latino Jewish kingdom in a Hanukkah-themed episode of the Disney Channel's animated series, Elena of Avalor.
"I am so excited to voice Disney's first Jewish princess," Sigler tweeted.
Disney Channel said it will air the episode in December.
Featuring Aimee Carrero in the titular voice role, Season 3 of Elena is slated to debut on Oct. 7.
Other guest stars this season will include Eugenio Derbez, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Auli'i Cravalho, Taye Diggs and John Leguizamo.