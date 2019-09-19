Tom Welling will reprise Clark Kent, aka Superman, in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" on The CW, also featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh. File Photo by Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Smallville alum Tom Welling has joined the cast of the Arrowverse crossover.

Arrow co-creator Mark Guggenheim confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Welling will reprise Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the CW event Crisis on Infinite Earths.

"So excited. Tom is incredibly. Bringing back his Clark is something we always wanted to do for Crisis," Guggenheim wrote.

Crisis on Infinite Earths unites Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The crossover is rumored to feature multiple versions of Superman in different time periods.

Welling joins Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman on Supergirl, and Brandon Routh, who portrays Ray Palmer, aka The Atom, on Legends of Tomorrow, in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Routh played Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns.

Smallville had a 10-season run on The WB/The CW from 2002 to 2011.

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent," Guggenheim said in a statement. "To say that we're thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a five-episode special TV event inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name. The first three episodes will air in December, with the final two to broadcast in January.