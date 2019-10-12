'Banyon,' 'Last Man Standing' actor Robert Forster dead at 78

Cast members Dylan McDermott and Robert Forster attend the premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen" in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert Forster died Friday at the age of 78. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bob Forster and his wife Evie Forster attend the premiere of the motion picture musical comedy "La La Land" at Mann Village Theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 6, 2016. Bob Forster died Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Banyon actor Robert Forster -- who can be seen in this weekend's release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie -- has died at age 78, his publicist said.

Variety reported the Twin Peaks, Jackie Brown and The Descendants star died Friday in Los Angeles after a battle with brain cancer.

"He was brave, he was funny, he was beautiful. And now he's free," Forster's daughter, Kate, said in a statement to NBC News. "He passed peacefully, surrounded by love. We will miss him."

The Rochester, N.Y., native appeared in about 100 screen projects, including the Olympus Has Fallen franchise; films What They Had, Mulholland Drive, American Perfekt and Medium Cool; and TV shows Alcatraz, Huff, The Grid and Karen Sisco.

Forster also played Bud Baxter -- father of Tim Allen's Mike -- on the sitcom, Last Man Standing.