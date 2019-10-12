'Banyon,' 'Last Man Standing' actor Robert Forster dead at 78

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Banyon actor Robert Forster -- who can be seen in this weekend's release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie -- has died at age 78, his publicist said.
Variety reported the Twin Peaks, Jackie Brown and The Descendants star died Friday in Los Angeles after a battle with brain cancer.
"He was brave, he was funny, he was beautiful. And now he's free," Forster's daughter, Kate, said in a statement to NBC News. "He passed peacefully, surrounded by love. We will miss him."
The Rochester, N.Y., native appeared in about 100 screen projects, including the Olympus Has Fallen franchise; films What They Had, Mulholland Drive, American Perfekt and Medium Cool; and TV shows Alcatraz, Huff, The Grid and Karen Sisco.
Forster also played Bud Baxter -- father of Tim Allen's Mike -- on the sitcom, Last Man Standing.