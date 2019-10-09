Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Prince Harry meets Ed Sheeran in a sneak peek of the pair's new collaboration.

The Sussex Royal official Instagram account shared a video Wednesday of Harry, the duke of Sussex, and Sheeran, a Grammy-winning singer.

The video shows Sheeran ringing a doorbell that plays the melody of "God Save the Queen." Harry opens the door and invites Sheeran and his cameramen in.

"It's like looking in the mirror," Harry jokes as he shakes Sheeran's hand.

The video appears to have been filmed at the home of Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie. A photo can be seen in the background that shows a woman in a wedding dress with a V neckline.

"Coming soon... @teddysphotos #WMHD," Sussex Royal captioned the post.

Harry and Sheeran have teamed up on a project for World Mental Health Day, which falls Thursday. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently collaborated with Prince William and Kate Middleton on a PSA supporting mental health.

Sheeran has previously met Harry's father, Prince Charles, who presented the singer with an MBE in December 2017. He is friends with Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and said in 2017 that Beatrice once accidentally slashed his face with a sword.