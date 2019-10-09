Chance the Rapper joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper performed some of his hit singles with James Corden during a new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, joined Corden on a drive in Los Angeles for The Late Late Show with James Corden segment, released Tuesday.

Chance the Rapper and Corden started with the rapper's song "All Day Long" featuring John Legend. The pair performed the rapid-fire lyrics perfectly in sync.

Chance the Rapper then explained to Corden how president Barack Obama and Jay Z are alike. Chance the Rapper interned for Obama for America in 2008 and has met the former president.

"I don't have a number for him, but I have a number for him," the star said of Obama. "I have a person that I can call that will say, 'Okay, I'll have him call you.'"

"The same with Jay Z," he added. "Both of them have an assistant that you have to call, and then you get a call from a private number and it's either Jay Z or Barack Obama on the phone."

Chance the Rapper and Corden performed "No Problem" featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz before discussing their experiences with Kanye West.

"Kanye is definitely the kind of dude [where] you meet up with him to do one thing, and then he'll be like, 'Oh, I got to go to Milan right now, let's get on this jet!' And you gotta make a decision right there, like, 'Am I going to follow Kanye to Milan, or am I going to go on this date I have planned?'" Chance the Rapper said.

Chance the Rapper and Corden also sang "Cross Me," "Hot Shower" featuring Da Baby and "All Night." In addition, Corden had Chance the Rapper blind taste test vegetables, one of the rapper's hated foods.

Chance the Rapper released his debut studio album, The Big Day, in July, which includes the single "Do You Remember." He will be joined by Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett on the second leg of his North American tour, which begins in January.