Marvel trio Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, and Jeph Loeb to honored at Saturn Awards

Jeph Loeb will receive the Dan Curtis Legacy Award at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards. Here, Loeb attends the "Marvel's Jessica Jones" premiere with showrunner Melissa Rosenberg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Feige will receive the first-ever Stan Lee World Builder Award at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards. Here, Feige joins his Avengers cast with their hand and footprints at TCL Chinese Theatre. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jon Favreau will receive The Saturn Visionary Award. Here, Favreau attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror films announced this year's honorary Saturn awards on Thursday. The 45th annual Saturn Awards will give awards to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb, and Iron Man director/Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau at their ceremony Friday, Sept. 13.

The Saturns added the Stan Lee World Builder Award this year and Feige will be its first recipient. "This new award will be given annually to the creative force who has, over an extended period of time, created a world with multiple stories and characters that have amazed and engaged fans worldwide at the most galactic level," a press release reads.

"This award also honors the legacy of the late Stan Lee and is exclusively available to The Saturn Awards from Lee's POW! Entertainment. Feige is being honored for creating and guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe across 23 films and 11 years from 2008's Iron Man to this year's Saturn Award-nominated Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home."

The Saturn Visionary Award will go to Favreau, who directed the first two Iron Man films, produced all the Avengers films and reprised his role as Happy Hogan when asked.

"After establishing himself as a vital voice in modern cinema, Favreau has gone on to establish himself as a groundbreaking visual artist with his films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and most recently, the retelling of The Lion King," the press release read.

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award, for "masters of genre TV and quality programming," goes to Loeb who brought Marvel shows to ABC, Netflix, Freeform and Hulu. "Loeb has long been lauded for his work across multiple mediums including film, television and comic books," the release said.

The 45th Annual Saturn Awards will be held at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood and streamed for the first time on a platform to be announced.