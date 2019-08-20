"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of the film on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Tom Holland. The film is being re-released for Labor Day with new footage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home will be re-released in theaters in time for Labor Day with 4 minutes of new footage, Sony announced.

The new footage will contain a never-before-seen action sequence. The film will be re-released on Aug. 29 ahead of Labor Day weekend and will be available to view in IMAX and other large-screen formats at select locations.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest Marvel film to be re-released in theaters following Avengers: Endgame. The crossover film was placed back into theaters in June with a deleted scene, a tribute to late Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee and a sneak peak of Far From Home.

Spider-Man: From Home stars Tom Holland as the iconic webslinger as he takes on Jake Gyllenhaal's villainous Mysterio. Zendaya (MJ), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) also star.

The film, which acts as a sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has become Sony's highest- grossing film ever, earning $1.109 billion worldwide. It surpassed Sony's previous record-holder, the James Bond film Skyfall, which earned $1.108 billion globally.