Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Marvel and publisher Square Enix released on Tuesday the first gameplay footage for the upcoming Avengers video game which will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on May 15. 2020.

The over 18-minute trailer features the core Avengers team of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Black Widow arriving in San Francisco for an Avengers-style celebration.

An attack on the Golden Gate bridge makes Thor and Iron Man leap into action as they take on a large gathering or heavily armed men.

Thor is featured using his mighty hammer to strike down enemies with lighting attacks, hard-hitting combos and by throwing the hammer. Iron Man, meanwhile, fly's through the air to shoot down targets using lasers and energy blasts.

Hulk smashes his way through a group of tanks that are destroying the bridge while Captain America battles enemies inside the Avengers' high-tech helicarrier. Black Widow gets into an epic fight with Marvel villain Taskmaster.

The team fails, however, when their enemies take over the helicarrier and use it to inflict massive damage on the city, resulting in multiple deaths and the apparent demise of Captain America.

Avengers is an action-adventure game that will feature both single-player and co-operative gameplay. Square Enix said that the roster of playable heroes will be expanded in future updates to the game for free. PlayStation owners will get access to the beta first along with other, unspecified benefits.