July 16 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner said she is feeling "proud" in a social media post about her mental health.

The 21-year-old television personality discussed her "ups and downs" in an Instagram post Monday following the success of her family's E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and daughter Stormi's birth.

Jenner was just 10 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted in 2007. The show, which co-stars Jenner's sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, will premiere its 17th season in September.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," Jenner wrote. "growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes."

"my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," she said. "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again."

Jenner reminded her 140 million Instagram followers that she's imperfect and human, despite her polished social media posts.

"I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface," the star said.

"be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go," she advised fans. "we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season. we all have a magnificent destiny."

Jenner previously discussed her struggle with anxiety in an interview with Complex in 2016. She said her anxiety was so bad at one point in her life that she rarely left the house.

"It's probably the hardest thing," the star said of growing up in the spotlight. "You don't know who you are. I didn't know who I was a year ago, and I still don't know exactly who I am now. You're trying to grow up and make mistakes and everybody's watching."

"I used to have a lot of anxiety. I never went out. If I tried to go to the movies or something, I would stop breathing in the middle and just cry," she added. "I felt super trapped, like everybody was watching me. I felt like everyone was hating on me."

Jenner gave birth to Stormi, her daughter with Travis Scott, in February 2018. She was ranked No. 2, behind Taylor Swift, on the 2019 Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers released this week.