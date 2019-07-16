July 16 (UPI) -- Last Man Standing star Amanda Fuller is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old actress announced she's expecting her first child, a son, with husband Matthew Bryan Feld in an interview with People published Monday.

Fuller told the magazine she's "shocked" to be pregnant after struggling with chronic illness and endometriosis for years.

"After battling chronic illness and endometriosis my whole life and being told for years it would be nearly impossible to get pregnant, my love and I are expecting a little miracle baby." she said. "We are shocked, terrified and elated -- and just pray we can be our best selves in bringing our little angel into this world."

Fuller also posted the news Monday on Instagram.

"For all those asking, more bump photos to come, surely. And also more on how this little miracle boy came to be. Stay tuned," she wrote. "And thank you for the showering of love and support!!! Our hearts are full of warmth and gratitude."

Fuller said in another post she's 22 weeks along.

The Last Man Standing star had dedicated a post to Feld on Father's Day in June.

"happy first official dad day to the most handsomest future papa. this lil bear and I are the luckiest. there is no human on this earth i could even imagine venturing into this terrifying chapter with. together, we can do anything," she wrote. "here's hopin' he looks as good as you do in a lime green suit!"

Fuller plays Kristin Beth Baxter on Last Man Standing, which was renewed in April for an eighth season on Fox. She also portrayed Madison "Badison" Murphy on Orange is the New Black.