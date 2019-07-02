Conan O'Brien (L) and his wife Liza Powel attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Conan O'Brien is bringing back his Team Coco pop-up comedy club to the San Diego Comic-Con.

July 2 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien's Team Coco House pop-up comedy club will be returning to the San Diego Comic-Con from July 18 to July 20.

Team Coco House, which will take up residence in San Diego's Gas Lamp District, will feature a daily lineup of stand-up comedians hand-picked by O'Brien along with panels, live podcasts, trivia, surprise appearances and giveaways.

O'Brien, Ron Funches, Rory Scovel, Aparna Nancherla, Olan Rogers, Moses Storm, Flula Borg, Jenny Zigrino, Shane Torres, Rell Battle, Max Silvestri, Laurie Kilmartin, Andres du Bouchet, Brian Kiley, Levi MacDougall, Mike Sweeney, Jessie Gaskell, Aaron Bleyaert, Charla Lauriston, Gavin Matts and more are set to make appearances.

Events include O'Brien's late night partner Andy Richter recording a live episode of his new podcast The Three Questions with Andy Richter on July 18 along with a table read and screening of animated series Final Space with creator and star Olan Rogers on July 20.

Team Coco House will be running in conjunction with O'Brien's annual Comic-Con late night shows being taped at the Spreckels Theatre in San Diego from July 17 to July 20.