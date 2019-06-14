June 14 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien has announced that he will be traveling to Ghana for his next Without Borders special alongside actor Sam Richardson.

O'Brien made the announcement on his talk show Conan on Thursday, noting that he was invited to visit the country by the Ghana ambassador to the U.S., Baffour Adjei Bawuah.

"Recently Ghana has become a real thriving regional power in West Africa and I'm excited to explore it's culture and meet the Ghanaian people," O'Brien said.

Conan has previously traveled to countries such as Cuba, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, Haiti and Italy, among others on Conan Without Borders. The specials revolve around O'Brien learning about different cultures while also performing comedic and informative skits.

Richardson is half Ghanaian and is best known for starring in HBO's political comedy series Veep.

