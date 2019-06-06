Sophie Turner slaps Conan O'Brien while playing Tequila Slaps

June 6 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner slapped Conan O'Brien across the face during a game of Tequila Slaps on Conan.

Tequila Slaps, as Turner explained on Wednesday, involves one person taking a shot of tequila while another slaps the drinker before they are finished swallowing.

The actress said that she would play the game with her X-Men castmates, but not on set. Turner once again stars as Jean Grey in X-Men film Dark Phoenix, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Turner didn't hold back as O'Brien took a shot of tequila, slapping the late night host hard. The actress then quickly apologized and hugged O'Brien.

"I don't screw around," she said about playing the game. Turner stated that she once received a purple hand mark on her face from Tequila Slaps.

Turner also appeared on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James, taking part in the show's Unpopular Opinion segment where fans call in with their unpopular opinions regarding pop culture or real-life issues.

Turner, when asked about her unpopular opinion, said that she doesn't wash her legs in the shower.