June 24 (UPI) -- YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are engaged to be married.

Paul, 22, appeared to propose to Mongeau during her 21st birthday party Sunday.

Mongeau shared videos Monday on Instagram Stories from her celebration at a nightclub. One clip showed a cake reading "Will you marry me, Tana?" Another featured Mongeau showing off her engagement ring.

"i'm engaged @jakepaul," she captioned the post, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Mongeau also announced the news Monday on Twitter.

"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," she wrote. "i'm....... engaged.................."

Mongeau denied the engagement was a joke in a tweet to actress Ashley Liao.

"It's not. I'm engaged," she wrote.

Paul had presented Mongeau with her birthday gift, a $124,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, earlier Sunday. Mongeau showed off the car in a pair of photos with Paul on Instagram.

"never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY," she captioned the post.

Paul and Mongeau sparked dating rumors in May following Mongeau's split from actress Bella Thorne. Thorne confirmed her split from Mongeau in February after a year of dating.

"Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking," Thorne tweeted. "We love U guys."

Paul is the brother of YouTube star Logan Paul and has over 19 million subscribers on YouTube. Mongeau boasts 4.5 million YouTube subscribers.