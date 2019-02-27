Bella Thorne splits from YouTube star Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne (R) and Dani Thorne attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 10, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Bella Thorne says she split from YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

The 21-year-old actress confirmed in a tweet Tuesday she called it quits with Mongeau after a year of dating.

"Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys ❤️ — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) February 26, 2019

Mongeau, who has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, confirmed the split in a post on her own account.

"i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all. 💔 — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) February 26, 2019

Mongeau later told a fan she's not "fully" happy in the wake of the breakup.

"i'm not fully. this obviously breaks my heart. i will be though. as long as she is," she wrote.

Thorne and Mongeau were first linked in September 2017 after a photo of them kissing at Life is Beautiful music festival circulated online. Thorne told the Los Angeles Times in October she was dating both Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun, and discussed their open relationship in the February issue of Gay Times.

"I don't think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana," the former Disney Channel star said.

"Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren't in the sense that we don't put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is," she added.

Mongeau had called Thorne "the love of [her] life" in an Instagram post on their one-year anniversary. Thorne appears to still be dating Mod Sun.