June 24 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya says filming the movie was an "incredible" experience.

The 22-year-old actress discussed the film and her terrifying scene with pigeons during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Zendaya and her co-stars, including Tom Holland, shot parts of the movie in Prague, Venice and London. Zendaya said it was "really nice" to spend a large portion of the time in London.

"We did actually have a lot of time off because when [Holland's] off doing Spider-Man stuff we had time to explore the city," the star said. "I occasionally got out of my hotel and actually did things, which was wonderful."

"The show shoots in so many historic landmarks and stuff like that, so it's kind of crazy to just be shooting and running away from monsters we can't see yet -- because they're going to be put in at some point -- and look around and be like, 'Oh wow, we're at the Tower Bridge right now,'" she added. "It was an incredible experience."

Zendaya, who plays Michelle "MJ" Jones in the movie, confirmed she filmed a scene in Venice where she was covered with pigeons.

"You know, that was not in the script," the actress said. "I got there and Jon [Watts], the director, was like, 'We're going to put some seeds on you and just let the pigeons go for it.'"

"I don't know if you guys know what's it's like out here in New York, but seeds times pigeons times me equals a disaster," she added. "I was terrified but I handled myself. I kept it composed. I'll never forget that moment."

Zendaya first appeared as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opened in theaters in June 2017. Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, and opens in theaters July 2.