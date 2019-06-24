Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson threatened suicide amid cheating scandal

June 24 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson threatened suicide after reportedly cheating on her with Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old television personality and her sisters reacted to Thompson's night with Woods during Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, part one of the two-part Season 16 finale.

Thompson and Woods reportedly kissed after partying together at Thompson's house in February. Khloe found out about the scandal as Thompson, an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was on a flight back to Ohio.

"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages," Khloe recounted. "He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it."

"I got my questions answered," she said. "Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out."

"It's disgusting," the star added. "I'll never understand the depths of this ... I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself."

Thompson previously cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, who was born in April 2018. Khloe relayed some of Thompson's texts during a conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick.

"He's like, 'I can't stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,'" she said. "He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I'm just allowed to say 'I'm going to kill myself' at any time? That's crazy."

Khloe had one of Thompson's friends check on the NBA player to confirm his well-being.

"The fact that Khloe is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan's feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself -- I mean, it just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much," Disick said in a confessional shot.

Woods, who was best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner at the time of the scandal, said in an interview with Red Table Talk in March that she shared a passionless kiss with Thompson after their night together.

"On the way out, he did kiss me," Woods said. "No passion, no nothing ... It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no nothing."