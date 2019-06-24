Bill Murray attends a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "The Dead Don't Die" on May 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Bill Murray will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Rome Film Festival in October.

Festival organizers announced Monday on Twitter that director Wes Anderson will present Murray with the award during the annual event, which takes place Oct. 17-27 in 2019.

"14th #RomeFilmFest the first sneak previews Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill Murray handed by Wes Anderson, Encounter presented by the director," the post reads.

Deadline said Murray, 68, will take part in an "in conversation" event hosted by Anderson. Directors Hirokazu Kore-eda, Olivier Assayas, Bertrand Tavernier and writer Bret Easton Ellis will also speak during the festival.

Murray has collaborated with Anderson on a number of the director's films, including Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and Isle of Dogs. Murray is also known for the movies Caddyshack, Groundhog Day and Lost in Translation, and and most recently starred in the Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don't Die.

The Rome Film Festival also announced its Official Selection will include Ron Howard's Luciano Pavarotti documentary, Pavarotti. Howard will attend the festival to present the film.

The 2019 lineup also includes restored versions of Fellini Satyricon, in honor of the 50th anniversary of its release, and Kapò, as a tribute to director Gillo Pontecorvo a century after his birth. The full lineup will be announced at a press conference Oct. 4.