June 13 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens has joined an upcoming reading of the The Notebook musical adaptation.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Thursday the 30-year-old actress will lead the performance June 23 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

The reading kicks off Vassar and the New York Stage & Film's summer play development incubator, known as the Powerhouse season. 2019 marks the 35th Powerhouse season.

The Notebook musical is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 2004 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announced plans for the musical in January.

Hudgens will play Allie Hamilton, McAdams' character, during the reading. Hailey Kilgore, Jelani Alladin, Nicholas Belton, Candy Buckley and Antonio Cipriano will also star, with Michael Greif as director.

Kilgore, an actress known for her Tony-nominated role in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, celebrated her casting in The Notebook reading Thursday.

"Hi @VanessaHudgens I love you and I'm dead," she tweeted.

Hudgens came to fame in the Disney Channel High School Musical movies. She has since starred in Gigi on Broadway and Fox's productions of Grease: Live and Rent: Live.