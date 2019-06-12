Dave Chappelle plans five-night Broadway residency

Comedian Dave Chappelle, winner of the Best Comedy Album for "The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas," arrives in the press room at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Dave Chappelle attends the premiere of "BlacKkKlansman" in Beverly Hills on July 8, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

Comedian Dave Chapelle is scheduled to make his Broadway debut with a new stand-up show this summer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is scheduled to perform for five nights at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group, the stand-up show will run July 9-13, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday

The former star/creator of the sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show recently headlined four original specials for Netflix and is slated to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27.

His acting credits include A Star is Born, Con Air, You've Got Mail and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.