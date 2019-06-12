Dave Chappelle plans five-night Broadway residency

June 12 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is scheduled to perform for five nights at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this summer.
Produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group, the stand-up show will run July 9-13, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday
The former star/creator of the sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show recently headlined four original specials for Netflix and is slated to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27.
His acting credits include A Star is Born, Con Air, You've Got Mail and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.