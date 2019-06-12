Jennifer Garner promotes kindness with new initiative

June 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner is launching a new initiative to promote kindness and community.
The 47-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday she hopes to inspire random acts of kindness with the #SparkKindness initiative with Walmart.
"Everyone knows that acts of kindness make us stronger and create a true sense of community. I'm excited to #SparkKindness with Walmart, which will have me on the hunt for random acts of kindness -- big and small -- every day," she wrote.
Garner kicked off the initiative by visiting a school in Alpaugh, Calif., to clean up the grounds and plant a small garden. She said she was inspired by the school's literacy, numeracy and psycho-social programs.
"I can't tell you how great it felt to leave behind a community I know can use a little love," the star said. "Goodness spreads and a little kindness goes a long way."
Actress Becki Newton and comedian Chelsea Handler voiced their support for Garner in the comments.
"One of the many reasons I think you're pretty darn amazing," Newton wrote.
"Beautiful," Handler added.
Garner told People she hopes #SparkKindness will inspire others to do good in their communities.
"These random acts of kindness are happening all around us, all the time, everywhere," she said. "The smallest acts -- picking up trash at a local park, volunteering at a shelter, buying a cup of coffee for someone who needs it -- make the world a happier, more gentle place."
Garner recently played Kathryn McSorley-Jodell on the HBO series Camping. She is also known for portraying Sydney Bristow on Alias and for the film 13 Going on 30.