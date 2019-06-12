Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, daughter Amaya and son Andrew attend a New York Nicks and Boston Celtics game on February 24, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mariska Hargitay (R) and Peter Hermann, pictured with their children, shared the secrets behind their lasting relationship. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann say laughter is key to their nearly 15-year marriage.

The 55-year-old actress and 51-year-old actor shared the secrets behind their lasting relationship in the June 24 issue of People. Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002 and will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in August.

"I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," Hermann told the magazine. "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter -- of joy."

Hargitay and Hermann are parents to three children, 12-year-old son August, 8-year-old daughter Amaya and 7-year-old son Andrew. Hargitay said she and Hermann sometimes fight but keep their disagreements in perspective.

"It's the way we find our way back to each other," Hermann added. "It's this fantastically, wonderfully ridiculous way that we can swing back and forth any number of times in any given day. But fundamentally we know we have the same destination."

"We know where we're headed, and it's good," he said. "And we know we'll get there together."

Hargitay showed her support for Hermann in an Instagram post Saturday prior to the Season 6 premiere of Younger.

"#ImSoProud of Peter. Congrats on #YoungerSeason 6 #ComingYourWayJune12th #SixYearsYounger #GettingYoungerEveryYear #ILoveYOUnger," she wrote.

Hermann plays Charles Brooks on Younger, which returns Wednesday on TV Land. The series co-stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Miriam Shor, who praised her character, Diana Trout, as "unapologetically powerful" in a new interview with UPI.

Hargitay portrays Det. Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, which was renewed for a historic 21st season in March.