June 12 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves thinks the Internet's love for him is a "wacky" phenomenon.

The 54-year-old actor responded to an outpouring of adoration from fans while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Toy Story 4 on Tuesday.

In an interview with PeopleTV, Reeves was surprised to learn he's been dubbed the "Internet's newest boyfriend" following the success of his films John Wick 3 and Always Be My Maybe.

"I've been what?" the star said. "That's wacky."

"The positivity is great. It's really special how [John Wick 3 and Always Be My Maybe] have been embraced," he added.

Reeves shared similar sentiments with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's been really nice and special for me. Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red," the actor said, referencing his surprise appearance at E3, where his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 was unveiled.

"I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with Toy Story 4 is a lot of fun," he added.

Reeves voices the new character Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. His character debuted in a trailer for the Pixar and Disney movie in May.

Toy Story 4 also features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The film opens in theaters June 21.