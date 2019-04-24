Jennifer Garner discussed motherhood and her future in acting in the May 6 issue of People. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner appears on the cover of People magazine's 2019 Beautiful issue.

The 47-year-old actress shared the news on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of the issue's debut.

"Oh, there it is!" Garner said as host Ellen DeGeneres presented her with a copy. "Ahhh, it's so embarrassing!"

"That's the first time I've seen it. I can't look at it," she added before joking, "People is now a magazine for AARP."

Garner told DeGeneres she had "never been more nervous" to appear on her show.

"I guess I just thought you guys would boo," the star said. "Like, you guys are expecting Kaia Gerber, and it's me. And I feel like bolting. I feel like I should go, you know what I mean? 'Cause it's so ridiculous."

"Ahh, it's so silly," she added. "But it's nice. Thank you."

Garner discussed motherhood and her future in acting in the issue, which debuted Tuesday evening. The actress is parent to 13-year-old daughter Violet, 10-year-old daughter Seraphina and 7-year-old son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"I'm starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever," she said. "Not in the all-encompassing every meal, every moment, every day way that I have loved in the last thirteen years. It's going to shift. But there's beauty in how it works in episodes."

Garner said she feels like "the best possible version of herself" after a glam photo shoot, but told the magazine her kids prefer her simpler, everyday look.

"They'll look at me and say, 'Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?'" she shared. "And I see the compliment in that. They just want me to look like Mom."

Garner is known for the ABC series Alias and the HBO comedy Camping. She has appeared in the films 13 Going on 30, Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon and Peppermint.