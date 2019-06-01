Kenny Rogers hospitalized, plans on 'sticking around through the years'

Country music star Kenny Rogers is being treated for dehydration at a Georgia hospital. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Country music icon Kenny Rogers has confirmed he is being treated for dehydration at a Georgia hospital, but insists his condition is not as dire as some reports suggest.

"He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge," a statement on Rogers' Twitter feed said Friday.

"He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come."

Rogers, 80, is known for his hits "Lucille," "The Gambler," "Coward of the County" and "Islands in the Stream." He retired from touring in 2017.