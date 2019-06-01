Tyler, the Creator's 'Igor' tops the U.S. album chart

Rapper Tyler, the Creator has the No. 1 album -- "Igor" -- on the Billboard 200 chart this weekend. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Tyler, the Creator's Igor is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 4 and The National's I Am Easy to Find at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 6, DaBaby's Baby On Baby at No. 7, Logic's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind at No. 8, Rammstein's self-titled album at No. 9 and Megan Thee Stallion's Fever at No. 10.